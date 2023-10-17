Tue, Oct 17, 2023 @ 13:36 GMT
UK regular pay growth matches expectations at 7.8%

UK’s annual growth in regular pay, excluding bonuses, stood in line with market expectations, clocking in at 7.8% in the three months to August. However, when accounting for bonuses, the total pay’s annual growth was slightly tepid at 8.1%, missing the market forecast of 8.3%.

When adjusted for inflation using CPI including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) – the real terms annual growth showcased a rise of 1.3% for total pay from June to August. Similarly, the regular pay’s real terms annual growth registered a 1.1% increase.

A sector-wise dissection revealed that finance and business services led the pack with the most robust annual regular growth rate at 9.6%. Manufacturing sector followed closely with an impressive 8.0% growth rate. This surge in the manufacturing sector’s pay growth is noteworthy, marking one of its highest annual regular growth rates since the inception of comparable records in 2001.

Full UK average weekly earnings release here.

