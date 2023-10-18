China’s Q3 GDP growth beats expectations; IMF cautions on future prospects

Wed, Oct 18, 2023 @ 06:11 GMT
China’s economy exhibited resilience in Q3, with GDP growing at 4.9% yoy, outpacing anticipated 4.5% yoy increase. However, this growth rate reflects deceleration from 6.3% yoy expansion observed in Q2. On quarterly basis, the economy grew 1.3% qoq, marking an improvement from revised 0.5% qoq in the preceding quarter and outpacing anticipated 1.0% qoq expansion.

Industrial output in September echoed the positive trend, registering a 4.5% yoy uptick, marginally above 4.3% yoy forecast. Retail sales also followed suit, with 5.5% yoy increase, surpassing expected 4.9% yoy rise. However, fixed asset investments underperformed expectations, with year-to-date growth of 3.1% yoy, slightly below anticipated 3.2%.

Despite these seemingly positive indicators, China’s National Bureau of Statistics sounded a note of caution. The NBS underscored the challenges posed by a complicated external environment and lackluster domestic demand, calling for enhanced efforts to fortify the economic recovery’s foundation.

Separately, International Monetary Fund adjusted its growth outlook for China downward, citing a “losing steam” recovery impacted significantly by the property sector’s frailty. IMF now projects China’s economy to grow by 5% in 2023 and 4.2% in 2024, a downward revision from its earlier forecast of 5.2% and 4.5% respectively.

The IMF’s report highlighted contraction in manufacturing purchasing managers’ indexes from April to August, coupled with additional weaknesses in real estate sector, as pivotal factors behind the revised forecast.

