Thu, Oct 19, 2023 @ 06:17 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsAustralia employment grows a mere 6.7%, unemployment rate ticks down

Australia employment grows a mere 6.7%, unemployment rate ticks down

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Australia’s job market portrayed a mixed picture in September, with a significant undershoot in employment growth countered by a lower-than-expected unemployment rate.

The country added a mere 6.7k jobs in the month, a far cry from the anticipated 20.3k. Delving deeper into the data, full-time employment took a hit, shrinking by -39.9k. However, this was partly offset by increase in part-time roles, which swelled by 46.5k.

Unemployment rate showed slight improvement, ticking down to 3.6% from previous 3.7%, despite expectations that it would remain steady. Yet, this decline could be attributed to a drop in participation rate, which receded from 67.0% to 66.7%. Meanwhile, total monthly hours worked contracted by -0.4% mom, equivalent to a reduction of 8 million hours.

Kate Lamb, ABS’s head of labour statistics, highlighted that, when considering the last two months, the average monthly employment growth stood at 35k, in line with the yearly average growth. However, Lamb also drew attention to the declining unemployment rate in September, indicating it primarily resulted from a shift of people from the unemployed category to being outside the labor force altogether.

Furthermore, she noted, “The recent softening in hours worked, relative to employment growth, may suggest an easing in labour market strength.”

Full Australia employment release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.