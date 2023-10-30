German GDP contracts -0.1% qoq in Q3, less severe than expected

Mon, Oct 30, 2023 @ 15:25 GMT
Germany’s GDP (price, seasonally, and calendar adjusted) shrank by -0.1% qoq in Q3. This decline, however, was slightly less severe than the anticipated -0.2% qoq contraction. This contraction comes in the wake of a modest 0.1% growth in Q2 and a state of stagnation in Q1.

On a year-over-year basis, the picture appears more pronounced. GDP was down by -0.8% (price adjusted) and down by -0.3% (price and calendar adjusted) compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

Destatis said a key factor contributing to the contraction was decrease in household final consumption expenditure. There were positive contributions from gross fixed capital formation in machinery and equipment.

Full German GDP release here.

