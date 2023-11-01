Japan PMI manufacturing: Slump continues, yet optimism shines for 2024

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japan’s PMI Manufacturing for October was finalized at 48.7, a slight uptick from 48.5 in September. Despite the improvement, the index languished below the critical 50 threshold for the fifth consecutive month.

S&P Global’s analysis revealed that a significant decline in output occurred due to persisting sales reductions. This challenging environment also led to the first drop in employment figures since the beginning of 2021. On the brighter side, confidence remains robust regarding a potential return to growth in 2024.

Usamah Bhatti, representing S&P Global Market Intelligence, commented on the situation, emphasizing the continued hardships faced by the manufacturing sector. He mentioned the strategic measures companies are adopting to counter these challenges, including curtailed purchasing, optimal inventory management, and not filling vacancies created by departing employees.

However, the silver lining seems to be the positive outlook for the future. Bhatti noted that there’s optimism about finding a turning point soon, with many companies expecting a shift in the inventory cycle after extended destocking periods. Moreover, demand from Japan’s primary industrial sectors is projected to pick up in the coming year, potentially heralding better days for the nation’s manufacturing realm.

Full Japan PMI Manufacturing release here.