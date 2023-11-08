Short-term inflation fears abate according to RBNZ survey

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the latest RBNZ quarterly Business Survey of Expectations, near-term outlook for inflation has cooled, with one-year-ahead expectations retreating from 4.17% to 3.60%, a significant decline of 57 basis points. On a two-year horizon, the expectation for inflation has seen a marginal dip of 7 basis points to 2.76%.

Conversely, expectations for inflation over a five and ten-year span have inched upwards. The survey revealed a mean five-year-ahead annual inflation expectation of 2.43%, marking an 18 basis points increase from the previous quarter’s estimate. Ten-year expectations also saw a modest rise of 6 basis points to 2.28%.

With regard to the Official Cash Rate (OCR), the consensus is that it would hover at 5.50% by the end of December 2023. Looking one year ahead, the mean OCR expectation has fallen to 4.99%, indicating that businesses anticipate a loosening of monetary policy in the future once the immediate inflationary pressures have been mitigated.

On the growth front, respondents to the survey are more bullish. The mean one-year-ahead GDP growth expectation increased to 1.26%, up from 1.02%. The forecast for two-year-ahead GDP growth also saw an uptick, rising to 2.15% from the prior 1.95%.

Full RBNZ survey results here.