Tue, Nov 14, 2023 @ 10:04 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsSNB's Jordan: Price stability not ensured, won't hesitate to tighten further

SNB’s Jordan: Price stability not ensured, won’t hesitate to tighten further

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

In today’s remarks at a central bank conference in Zurich, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan warned that “price stability may not yet be ensured.” He pledged that the central bank “will not hesitate to tighten monetary policy further if necessary.”

This statement comes as inflation have dipped and interest rates have risen compared to last year, presenting a challenging environment for policy to balance the risk of tightening too much and too little.

“Given the high uncertainty regarding the economic outlook, there is no clearly mapped-out path for monetary policy in the near future,” he remarked.

With SNB’s next policy meeting scheduled for December 15, market expectations currently lean towards maintaining policy rate at 1.75%.

 

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.