Japan's GDP down -0.5% qoq, -2.1% annualized in Q3

Japan’s GDP contracted -0.5% qoq in Q3, starkly underperformed market expectations of -0.1% qoq decline. On annualized basis, the situation appears even more drastic, with the economy shrinking by -2.1%, far exceeding anticipated -0.6% contraction, and being the worst since Q3 2021.

A critical factor in this downturn was a -0.6% decrease in business investment, marking a continuous decline for two consecutive quarters. This reduction was primarily influenced by reduced spending on semiconductor production equipment, reflecting broader challenges in global tech sector.

Additionally, private consumption, a key driver of economic activity, saw a marginal fall of -0.04%. This marks the second successive quarter of decline, with slump in vehicle sales significantly impacting consumer spending.

