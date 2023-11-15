Japan’s GDP down -0.5% qoq, -2.1% annualized in Q3

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japan’s GDP contracted -0.5% qoq in Q3, starkly underperformed market expectations of -0.1% qoq decline. On annualized basis, the situation appears even more drastic, with the economy shrinking by -2.1%, far exceeding anticipated -0.6% contraction, and being the worst since Q3 2021.

A critical factor in this downturn was a -0.6% decrease in business investment, marking a continuous decline for two consecutive quarters. This reduction was primarily influenced by reduced spending on semiconductor production equipment, reflecting broader challenges in global tech sector.

Additionally, private consumption, a key driver of economic activity, saw a marginal fall of -0.04%. This marks the second successive quarter of decline, with slump in vehicle sales significantly impacting consumer spending.