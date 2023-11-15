Wed, Nov 15, 2023 @ 11:36 GMT
Eurozone industrial production down -1.1% in Sep, EU down -0.9% mom

Eurozone industrial production fell -1.1% mom in September, worse than expectation of -0.9% mom. Production of durable consumer goods and non-durable consumer goods fell both by -2.1%, energy by -1.3% and intermediate goods by -0.3%, while production of capital goods grew by 0.3%.

EU industrial production fell -0.9% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases were registered in Belgium (-3.2%), Portugal (-3.0%), Estonia and Ireland (both -2.9%). The highest increases were observed in Croatia (+4.3%), Slovenia (+4.1%) and Hungary (+1.3%).

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.

