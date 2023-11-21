RBA’s Bullock: Australian economy faces prolonged inflation challenge

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

RBA Governor Michele Bullock, speaking at the Australian Securities and Investments Commission Annual Forum, emphasized the persistent challenge of inflation for the Australian economy. Bullock forecasted that inflation would remain a “crucial challenge” for the next “one or two years,” highlighting the complexity and longevity of the problem.

Bullock addressed a common misconception about the current inflationary environment, stating, “There is a bit of a perception around that the inflation at the moment really is all a supply driven thing – petrol prices, rents, these sorts of things, energy.” However, she clarified that there is also a significant “demand component” contributing to inflation, which central banks globally are striving to manage.

Governor Bullock also touched upon global issues, noting, “In a world of fragmentation and conflicts … We’re going to see more potential for supply shocks.” She explained the dilemma central banks face regarding such shocks: while the typical approach is to look through temporary supply shocks, a continuous stream of them can lead to entrenched inflation expectations. Bullock warned, “If inflation expectations adjust, then that’s a problem.”