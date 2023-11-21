Tue, Nov 21, 2023 @ 04:20 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsRBA's Bullock: Australian economy faces prolonged inflation challenge

RBA’s Bullock: Australian economy faces prolonged inflation challenge

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

RBA Governor Michele Bullock, speaking at the Australian Securities and Investments Commission Annual Forum, emphasized the persistent challenge of inflation for the Australian economy. Bullock forecasted that inflation would remain a “crucial challenge” for the next “one or two years,” highlighting the complexity and longevity of the problem.

Bullock addressed a common misconception about the current inflationary environment, stating, “There is a bit of a perception around that the inflation at the moment really is all a supply driven thing – petrol prices, rents, these sorts of things, energy.” However, she clarified that there is also a significant “demand component” contributing to inflation, which central banks globally are striving to manage.

Governor Bullock also touched upon global issues, noting, “In a world of fragmentation and conflicts … We’re going to see more potential for supply shocks.” She explained the dilemma central banks face regarding such shocks: while the typical approach is to look through temporary supply shocks, a continuous stream of them can lead to entrenched inflation expectations. Bullock warned, “If inflation expectations adjust, then that’s a problem.”

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.