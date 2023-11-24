Japan’s PMIs: Manufacturing contracts, services slightly improve

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japan’s PMI for November shows a continuing contraction in the manufacturing sector and a slight improvement in services.

Manufacturing PMI dropped from 48.7 to 48.1, falling below the expected 48.8 and marking another month below the crucial 50.0 threshold, which separates contraction from expansion. This ongoing contraction has been the trend since June.

Conversely, Services PMI saw a marginal increase, moving up from 51.6 to 51.7, indicating a slight expansion in this sector. However, Composite PMI, which combines both manufacturing and services, edged down from 50.5 to exactly 50.0, highlighting stagnation in overall private sector activity.

Usamah Bhatti, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said: “Activity at Japanese private sector firms stagnated midway through the fourth quarter of 2023.” This stagnation is further reflected in the demand conditions, which Bhatti noted remained “muted in November and were little-changed from October.”