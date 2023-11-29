Fed’s Bowman still prepared for another rate hike

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, in a speech overnight, noted that her baseline economic outlook anticipates the “need to increase the federal funds rate further”, to bring inflation down to 2% target in a “timely way”.

Bowman also mentioned her willingness to support a rate hike at a future meeting if data suggests that progress on inflation has stalled or is not sufficient.

Yet she added that “monetary policy is not on a preset course,” and she will continue to closely watch the incoming data.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Importantly, Bowman cautioned against “prematurely declaring victory in the fight against inflation”. She stressed the historical lessons and risks associated with such premature actions.

Full speech of Fed’s Bowman here.