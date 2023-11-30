Thu, Nov 30, 2023 @ 13:54 GMT
US PCE price index slows to 3%, core PCE down to 3.5%, match expectations

US personal income rose 0.2% mom or USD 57.1B in October, matched expectations. Persona spending rose 0.2% mom or USD 41.2B, matched expectations.

Headline PCE price index rose less than 0.1% mom. Excluding food and energy, core PCE price index rose 0.2% mom. Prices for goods fell -0.3% mom while prices for services rose 0.2% mom. Food prices rose 0.2% mom and energy prices fell -2.6% mom.

From the same month one year ago, headline PCE price index slowed from 3.4% yoy to 3.0% yoy, matched expectations. Core PCE price index slowed from 3.7% yoy to 3.5% yoy, matched expectations. Goods prices was up 0.2% yoy while services prices rose 4.4% yoy. Food prices rose 2.4% yoy and energy prices fell -4.8% yoy.

Full US personal income and outlays release here.

