Eurozone PMI manufacturing finalized at 44.2, continuing contraction, but slower

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone’s PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 44.2 in November, up from October’s 43.1, reaching a six-month high. The report highlights reduction in the rate of decline for new orders, stocks, and purchasing activity, yet underscores a concerning trend of increasing employment cuts.

Breaking down the performance across Eurozone member states, Greece emerged as the only country in expansion, with PMI of 50.9. Ireland remained stable at 50.0. In contrast, other major economies like Spain (46.3), the Netherlands (44.9), Italy (44.4), France (42.9), Germany (42.6), and Austria (42.2) all registered figures indicative of ongoing contraction in their manufacturing sectors.

Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, said, “November has not been the prettiest.” He noted the continuous decline in output and the trend of workforce reductions extending for six months. While acknowledging slight improvements in various sub-indices, de la Rubia pointed out that these are insufficient to signal a robust upward trend, describing them as “timid” and lacking the necessary dynamism.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

De la Rubia also highlighted the divergent conditions within the top four Eurozone economies, with Germany uniquely showing a softening in output decline. In contrast, the situation appears to be worsening in other major economies.

He emphasized, “A crucial barometer for the recovery’s onset will likely be a more synchronized upward movement in the economies PMI indexes, leading to a self-reinforcing reciprocal push among countries.”

Full Eurozone PMI manufacturing final release here.