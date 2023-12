Canada’s employment grew 24.9k in November, better than expectation of 14.2k.

Unemployment rate rose from 5.7% to 5.8%, matched expectations, and continuing an upward trend observed since April.

Total hours worked fell -0.7% mom and were up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

On a year-over-year basis, average hourly wages rose 4.8%, similar to the increase recorded in October.

