Bitcoin shatters 40K barrier, path to 50K now open?

Bitcoin’s surged over the weekend, breaking the 40K barrier for the first time since May 2022, has brought a fresh wave of optimism and focus in the cryptocurrency market. The immediate attention is now on the key level of 41259, a significant Fibonacci projection level. Decisive break through this level could set the stage for a climb through 50K handle.

The surge is largely driven by growing optimism surrounding the approval of Bitcoin ETF by the SEC. Bloomberg’s expectation of a batch of such funds gaining SEC approval by January adds to this sentiment. This development signifies a major shift towards mainstream acceptance of Bitcoin, fulfilling a long-awaited milestone for many investors and traders.

Another contributing factor is the anticipated Bitcoin halving event scheduled for May next year. Historically, Bitcoin halvings, which occur every four years, have been associated with bullish market trends. Market participants are eyeing a potential bull run post-halving, with some traders positioning themselves early in anticipation of both the halving and the ETF approval.

Technically, D MACD suggests that Bitcoin is now in a re-acceleration phase. Immediate focus is on 100% projection of 15452 to 31815 from 24896 at 41259. Decisive break there will pave the way to 161.8% projection at 51371 next.

There might be some initial resistance from 41259 to limit upside at the first attempt. Break of 37485 support will bring consolidations in Bitcoin first. But pull back should be contained by 31815 resistance turned support to bring another rally.