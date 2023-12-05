Eurozone PPI at 0.2% mom, -9.4% yoy in Nov, matches expectations

Tue, Dec 05, 2023 @ 14:27 GMT
Eurozone PPI came in at 0.2% mom, -9.4% yoy in November, matched expectations. For the month, industrial producer prices increased by 1.0% mom in the energy sector and by 0.1% mom for durable consumer goods, while prices remained stable for capital goods, and prices decreased by -0.1% mom for non-durable consumer goods and by -0.3% mom for intermediate goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy decreased by -0.2% mom.

EU PPI was at 0.2% mom, -8.7% yoy. The biggest monthly increases in industrial producer prices were observed in Ireland (+4.9%), Italy (+2.2%) and the Netherlands (+0.7%), while the largest decreases were recorded in Luxembourg (-3.7%), Latvia (-2.7%) and Greece (-1.9%).

Full Eurozone PPI release here.

