Wed, Dec 06, 2023 @ 10:58 GMT
Eurozone retail sales rises 0.1% mom in Oct, EU up 0.3% mom

Eurozone retail sales volume rose 0.1% mom in October, below expectation of 0.2% mom. Volume of retail trade increased by 0.8% mom for non-food products, while it decreased by -0.8% mom for automotive fuels and by -1.1% mom for food, drinks and tobacco.

EU retail sales rose 0.3% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Croatia (+3.1%), the Netherlands (+2.4%) and Slovakia (+1.9%). The largest decreases were observed in France (-1.0%), Belgium and Austria (both -0.8%), Spain and Portugal (both -0.4%).

Full Eurozone retail sales release here.

