US ADP jobs grows 103k, pay rise slows further

US ADP private sector employment grew 103k in November, below expectation of 120k. By sector, goods-producing jobs fell -14k while service-providing jobs rose 117k. By establishment size, small companies added 6k jobs, medium companies added 68k, large companies added 33k.

Job-stays saw a 5.6% yoy pay increase, down from 5.7% yoy, and the slowest since September 2021. Job-changes saw a 8.3% yoy pay rise, down from 8.4% yoy, slowest since June 2021.

“Restaurants and hotels were the biggest job creators during the post-pandemic recovery,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “But that boost is behind us, and the return to trend in leisure and hospitality suggests the economy as a whole will see more moderate hiring and wage growth in 2024.”

Full US ADP release here.

