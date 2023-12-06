US ADP jobs grows 103k, pay rise slows further

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US ADP private sector employment grew 103k in November, below expectation of 120k. By sector, goods-producing jobs fell -14k while service-providing jobs rose 117k. By establishment size, small companies added 6k jobs, medium companies added 68k, large companies added 33k.

Job-stays saw a 5.6% yoy pay increase, down from 5.7% yoy, and the slowest since September 2021. Job-changes saw a 8.3% yoy pay rise, down from 8.4% yoy, slowest since June 2021.

“Restaurants and hotels were the biggest job creators during the post-pandemic recovery,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “But that boost is behind us, and the return to trend in leisure and hospitality suggests the economy as a whole will see more moderate hiring and wage growth in 2024.”

Full US ADP release here.