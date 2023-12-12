Tue, Dec 12, 2023 @ 11:50 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsGerman ZEW rises to 12.8 on increasing expectation of ECB rate cut

German ZEW rises to 12.8 on increasing expectation of ECB rate cut

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

German ZEW Economic Sentiment rose slightly from 9.8 to 12.8 in December, above expectation of 8.8. Current Situation Index rose from -79.8 to -77.1, but missed expectation of -75.5.

Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment rose sharply from 13.8 to 23.0, well above expectation of 11.2. Current Situation Index, however, fell marginally by -0.9 pts to -62.7.

ZEW President Achim Wambach noted the slight improvement in Germany’s economic outlook could be attributed to doubled expectations of interest rate cuts by ECB in the medium term. In particular, significantly more optimistic expectations are observed in the construction industry.

Full German ZEW release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.