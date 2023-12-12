German ZEW rises to 12.8 on increasing expectation of ECB rate cut

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

German ZEW Economic Sentiment rose slightly from 9.8 to 12.8 in December, above expectation of 8.8. Current Situation Index rose from -79.8 to -77.1, but missed expectation of -75.5.

Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment rose sharply from 13.8 to 23.0, well above expectation of 11.2. Current Situation Index, however, fell marginally by -0.9 pts to -62.7.

ZEW President Achim Wambach noted the slight improvement in Germany’s economic outlook could be attributed to doubled expectations of interest rate cuts by ECB in the medium term. In particular, significantly more optimistic expectations are observed in the construction industry.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full German ZEW release here.