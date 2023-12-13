Japan’s Tankan manufacturing index rose to 12, highest in nearly 2 years

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japan’s Tankan survey for Q4 show signs of strength in both manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors. Yet, the cautious outlook among manufacturers suggests uncertainty about future economic conditions.

Large Manufacturing Index rose from 9 to 12, surpassing the expected figure of 10. This increase marks the third consecutive quarter of improvement and the highest level since Q1 2022. The Non-Manufacturing Index also showed positive development, rising from 27 to 30, exceeding the forecast of 27. This improvement represents the seventh consecutive quarter of growth, reaching its highest point since 1991.

However, the outlook for the next three months tells a different story. Large Manufacturing Outlook Index fell from 10 to 8, falling short of the expected 9, indicating less optimism among manufacturers for the near future. In contrast, Non-Manufacturing Outlook Index did improve from 21 to 24, yet it missed the anticipated mark of 25.

In terms of capital expenditure, big firms in Japan are projecting an increase of 13.5% for the current fiscal year ending in March 2024. This projection is more optimistic than the median market forecast, which anticipated a 12.4% increase.

Full Japan Tankan survey release here.