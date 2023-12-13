ADB raises 2023 growth forecast, driven by stronger performance in China and India

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Asian Development Bank upgrades growth forecasts Developing Asia for 2023, raising projection from 4.7% to 4.9%. This upgrade is primarily attributed to stronger than expected growth in two of the region’s largest economies, China and India. On the other hand, growth forecast for 2024 remains unchanged at 4.8%.

Specifically, for China, ADB now projects growth to reach 5.2% in 2023, an increase from previous forecast of 4.9% made in September. Growth rate for China in 2024 is expected to slow to 4.5%, unchanged from prior predictions. In contrast, India’s growth forecast for 2023 is raised from 6.3% to 6.7%, and the country is anticipated to maintain this robust growth rate of 6.7% in 2024.

In terms of inflation, ADB made slight adjustments to its forecasts for Developing Asia. Inflation expectation for 2023 is reduced from 3.6% to 3.5%, while forecast for 2024 sees a minor increase from 3.5% to 3.6%.

ADB, in its release, highlighted several downside risks to these forecasts. Key among these are the potential for “higher-for-longer interest rates in advanced economies,” which could lead to financial instability. Additionally, potential supply disruptions from factors like El Niño and the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine pose risks of renewing energy and food security challenges, which could reignite inflationary pressures.

Full ADB release here.