Wed, Dec 13, 2023 @ 13:16 GMT
Eurozone industrial production falls -0.7% mom in Oct, EU down -0.5% mom

Eurozone industrial production falls -0.7% mom in Oct, EU down -0.5% mom

By ActionForex.com

Eurozone industrial production fell -0.7% mom in October, worst than expectation of -0.3% mom. Production of capital goods fell by -1.4%, intermediate goods and non-durable consumer goods both by -0.6%, while production of durable consumer goods grew by 0.2% and energy by 1.1%.

EU industrial production declined -0.5% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases were registered in Ireland (-7.0%), Malta (-2.5%) and the Netherlands (-2.1%). The highest increases were observed in Greece (+6.0%), Portugal (+3.8%) and Czechia (+2.9%).

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.

