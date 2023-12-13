Eurozone industrial production falls -0.7% mom in Oct, EU down -0.5% mom

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone industrial production fell -0.7% mom in October, worst than expectation of -0.3% mom. Production of capital goods fell by -1.4%, intermediate goods and non-durable consumer goods both by -0.6%, while production of durable consumer goods grew by 0.2% and energy by 1.1%.

EU industrial production declined -0.5% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases were registered in Ireland (-7.0%), Malta (-2.5%) and the Netherlands (-2.1%). The highest increases were observed in Greece (+6.0%), Portugal (+3.8%) and Czechia (+2.9%).

