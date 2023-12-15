NZ BNZ manufacturing improves to 46.7, ninth month in contraction

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New Zealand’s manufacturing sector experienced a slight improvement in November, as indicated by the BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index. The index rose from 42.9 to 46.7, marking its highest level since June. However, it’s important to note that the PMI remained in contraction territory (below 50) for the ninth consecutive month.

Breaking down the index, several components witnessed modest improvements. Production increased from 41.6 to 43.6, employment from 43.8 to 47.9, new orders from 44.5 to 47.7, finished stocks from 45.8 to 50.7, and deliveries from 43.3 to 48.0. Despite these gains, the improvements were not strong enough to push the overall PMI into the expansion zone.

The proportion of negative comments from the manufacturing sector was 58.7%, a decrease from 65.1% in October and 68.8% in September. This indicates a slight shift in sentiment, although a significant portion of feedback remains pessimistic. The predominant concerns cited by manufacturers revolved around a general lack of demand and sales, highlighting the primary challenges facing the industry.

BNZ Senior Economist, Craig Ebert, particularly focused on the production index. He noted that despite a slight improvement in November, the production index remained almost 10 points below its long-term average. Ebert emphasized that “That’s a big undershoot, in historical context”.

Full NZ BNZ PMI release here.