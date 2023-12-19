RBA considered hike and hold, Dec minutes show

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Minutes of RBA’s December 5 meeting revealed that both a 25bps hike and maintaining the status quo were considered. Ultimately, they opted to keep the interest rate unchanged at 4.35%. The rationale behind this decision was the perceived value in “waiting for further data to assess how the balance of risks was evolving and how best to balance these risks when setting policy.”

The board members concurred that the need for additional monetary tightening to ensure inflation returns to the target within a reasonable timeframe would be contingent on how incoming data influences the economic outlook and the assessment of risks.

The RBA emphasized its commitment to closely monitoring various economic indicators in its future policy decisions. This includes developments in the global economy, trends in domestic demand, and the outlook for inflation and the labor market.

Full RBA minutes here.