Germany’s Gfk consumer climate rises to -25.1, consumers still have major worries

Germany’s Gfk Consumer Climate for January rose from -27.6 to -25.1. In December, income expectations rose from -16.7 to -6.9. Willingness to buy rose from -15.0 to -8.8. Willingness to save rose from 5.3 to 7.3.

“It remains to be seen whether the current increase represents the start of a sustained recovery in consumer sentiment,” explains Rolf Bürkl, consumer expert at NIM.

“Consumers still have major worries. Geopolitical crises and wars, sharply rising food prices and discussions around national budget for 2024 continue to cause uncertainty. As a result, the level of consumer sentiment is currently still very low.”

Full German Gfk consumer climate release here.