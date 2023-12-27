BoJ’s Dec meeting highlights lack of urgency in tightening

Summary of Opinions of BoJ’s December 18-19 meeting revealed a prevailing view among the board members on a lack of urgency in tightening monetary policy. The consensus was that delaying the decision to tighten poses minimal risk. This general sentiment indicates BoJ’s preference for a measured approach, prioritizing stability and sufficient data before considering changes.

The summary acknowledged that the sustainable and stable achievement of price stability target, set at 2%, is not yet certain. In considering whether to end the negative interest rate policy and yield curve control framework, the board stressed the importance of confirming a virtuous cycle between wages and prices.

To reach the 2% inflation target sustainably, one member noted that “growth momentum in nominal wages needs to strengthen further”. It’s also noted that wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. And, even with potentially higher wage hikes in the spring, the risk of inflation significantly surpassing 2% remains “low”. Current policy approach does not risk “falling behind the curve” in response to inflation dynamics.

The summary also noted that acknowledged that the need to “rapidly tighten monetary policy is small”. At the same time, “the cost incurred if this risk materializes would be significant.”

Full BoJ Summary of Opinions here.