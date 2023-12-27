China’s Shanghai SSE recovers, but risks remain on the downside

Wed, Dec 27, 2023 @ 20:06 GMT
China’s Shanghai SSE recovered mildly by closing up 0.54% earlier today. Sentiment was lifted by data from showing that industrial profits saw a substantial year-on-year jump of 29.5% in November, a significant acceleration from the modest October’s 2.7% growth.

However, there is no change in outlook of SSE for now. As long as 2935.70 resistance holds, fall from 3089.77 should still extend further to 61.8% projection of 3322.12 to 2923.51 from 3089.77 at 2843.42.

Break of 2935.70 would indicate short term bottoming and bring stronger rebound. In this case, the key hurdle will be 55 D EMA (now at 3008.08) which is close to medium term trend line resistance, as well as 3000 psychological level.

