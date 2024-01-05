Eurozone CPI rises to 2.9% yoy in Dec, core CPI down to 3.4% yoy

Eurozone CPI reaccelerated from 2.4% yoy to 2.9% yoy in December, below expectation of 3.0% yoy. Core CPI (excluding energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) slowed from 3.6% yoy to 3.4% yoy, matched expectations.

Looking at the main components, food, alcohol & tobacco is expected to have the highest annual rate in December (6.1%, compared with 6.9% in November), followed by services (4.0%, stable compared with November), non-energy industrial goods (2.5%, compared with 2.9% in November) and energy (-6.7%, compared with -11.5% in November).

