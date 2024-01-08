Eurozone Sentix rises to -15.8, but German recession continues

Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence rose from -16.8 to -15.8 in January, below expectation of -15.4. That’s nonetheless the third increase in a row, and the highest reading since May 2023. Current Situation Index also rose for the third month from -23.5 to -22.5. Expectations Index rose for the fourth month, from -9.8 to -8.8, highest since February 2023.

Sentix noted that the sharp drop of -18 points in the sub-index of inflation expectations, from 16.25 to -1.75, raises concerns. This significant decrease is attributed not only to extensive administrative cost increases from tax hikes in Germany but also to a noticeable rise in freight costs, influenced by recent unrest in the Red Sea area. These factors suggest that the prevailing interest rate optimism might be misguided, potentially imposing new challenges on the already struggling Eurozone economy.

Also to be noted, Germany’s overall Investor Confidence Index fell from -25.5 to -26.1. Current Situation Index fell from -35.3 to -35.5. Expectations Index fell from -15.3 to -16.3. Sentix noted, “Germany is not emerging from the recession and thus from its economic crisis.”

Full Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence release here.