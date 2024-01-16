NZIER survey reveals improved business outlook and steady RBNZ policy anticipated

The latest quarterly survey of business opinion by New Zealand Institute of Economic Research revealed notable improvement in business sentiment. Only a net 2% of firms now expect general business conditions to deteriorate, compared to the 52% pessimism recorded in the previous quarter.

Christina Leung, principal economist at NZIER, expressed confidence that inflation in New Zealand is on track to return to RBNZ’s target range of 1% to 3% by the second half of 2024, with a projection of reaching 2% in the first half of 2025.

“It’s a pretty encouraging picture for the Reserve Bank and it reinforces our expectations that there won’t be further increases,” in interest rate, Leung stated.

However, Leung also mentioned that NZIER does not anticipate a reduction in the cash rate until the middle of the next year, advocating for a “wait and see approach.” This cautious stance reflects a recognition of the need to monitor economic trends before making significant policy changes.