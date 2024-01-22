PBoC holds 1-yr and 5-yr LPR steady

People’s Bank of China announced today that it would maintain one-year loan prime rate at 3.45%, a level unchanged since August last year. Similarly, five-year rate, critical for mortgage financing, remains steady at 4.2%, consistent since its last reduction in June. This decision follows PBoC’s unexpected move last week to keep its medium-term lending facility rate stable.

PBoC’s decision to hold rates steady comes amid a sluggish economic environment in China, coupled with increasing deflationary pressures. Despite these challenges, the central bank appears reluctant to employ interest rate reductions as a tool to stimulate the economy, primarily due to concerns over the depreciating Yuan. PBoC might continue to avoid further rate cuts until Yuan regains some stability, to prevent exacerbating the currency’s depreciation.

USD/CNH’s break of 55 D EMA last week suggests that the corrective pull back from 7.3679 has completed at 7.0870 already. That came after drawing support from 38.2% retracement of 6.6971 to 7.3679 at 7.1117. Further rise is now mildly in favor as long as 7.1589 minor support holds, back to retest 7.3679 high.