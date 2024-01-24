New Zealand CPI slows to 0.5% qoq, 4.7% yoy in Q4

New Zealand CPI rose 0.5% qoq in Q4, down from 1.8% qoq in Q3, matched expectations. Tradeable inflation turned negative to -0.2% qoq, from 1.8% qoq. Non-tradeable inflation slowed to 1.1% qoq, down from 1.7% qoq.

Annually, CPI slowed from 5.6% yoy to 4.7% yoy, matched expectations. Tradeable inflation slowed from 4.7% yoy to 3.0% yoy. non-tradeable inflation also slowed from 6.3% yoy to 5.9% yoy.

“While this is the smallest annual rise in the CPI in over two years, it remains above the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s target range of 1 to 3 percent,” consumers prices senior manager Nicola Growden said.

Full NZ CPI release here.