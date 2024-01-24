UK PMI composite rises to 52.5, may delay BoE rate cut

UK PMI Manufacturing rose from 46.2 to 47.3 in January, a 9-month high. PMI Services rose from 53.4 to 53.8, an 8-month high. PMI Composite rose from 52.1 to 52.5, a 7-month high.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, noted that UK business activity growth has “accelerated for a third straight month”. He described this as a “promising start” to the year.

According to the survey data, UK economy is expected to grow at a quarterly rate of 0.2% after a flat fourth quarter, thereby “skirting recession and showing signs of renewed momentum”.

However, Williamson highlighted a crucial implication of this unexpected growth strength in January, which could lead BoE to reconsider the timing of any anticipated interest rate cuts.

This reassessment is particularly pertinent in light of supply disruptions in the Red Sea, which have reignited inflationary pressures in the manufacturing sector. Williamson indicated that inflation is expected to remain stubbornly in the 3-4% range in the near term.

Full UK PMI release here.