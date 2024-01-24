Bundesbank report warns of German economy’s vulnerability to China’s economic woes

In its latest monthly report, Bundesbank issued a cautionary message about China’s current economic struggles and their potential impact on Germany. The report notes that China is grappling with “significant economic problems,” and the relationship between China and Western industrial nations has “noticeably deteriorated recently.” Such geopolitical risks, if they materialize, could have severe repercussions for the German economy.

The Bundesbank essay posits that “an economic crisis in China of the kind that has occurred in other countries in the past following a correction of excessive credit growth would probably be bearable for the German economy.” However, the impact would not be negligible, with projections indicating that Germany’s real GDP could be -0.7% lower in the first year of a potential crisis in China, and then -1% in the second year.

The report also highlights a more severe scenario: “However, an abrupt decoupling, for example as a result of a geopolitical crisis, would have a significantly greater impact on German industry in particular.” In such an event, German companies with direct involvement in China could face considerable losses in sales and profit. Industries like automotive, mechanical engineering, electronics, and electrical engineering are particularly reliant on Chinese demand.

Moreover, Bundesbank emphasizes the broader risks associated with the close economic ties between Germany and China: “the close real economic ties between Germany and China also pose considerable risks for the German financial system.”

