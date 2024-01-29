Mon, Jan 29, 2024 @ 06:59 GMT
New Zealand’s goods exports down -8.7% yoy in Dec, imports fall -13% yoy

The New Zealand economy had a significant downturn in international trade during December, with goods exports dropping by -8.7% yoy, amounting to a decrease of NZD 568B, resulting in exports totaling NZD 5.9B. Concurrently, goods imports saw a more pronounced fall of -13%yoy, which translates to a reduction of NZD 896m, culminating in imports of NZD 6.3B. This overall downturn in trade activities led to a monthly trade deficit of NZD 323m, which, while substantial, was less severe than the anticipated deficit of NZD 975m.

A notable aspect of this trade activity is the geographical distribution of these declines. Among New Zealand’s key trading partners, China marked the most significant decrease in exports, with a reduction of NZD 295m, indicating a -16% drop. This was followed by declines in exports to EU (-20% drop, NZD 75m), Japan (-17% drop, NZD 54m), US (-4.6% drop, NZD 38m), and Australia (-0.8% drop, NZD 6m).

On the import side, US led the fall with a dramatic -40% reduction, amounting to NZD 390m less in imports. Other significant decreases in imports were observed from China (-12% drop, NZD 185m), the European Union (-14% drop, NZD 152m), and Australia (-9.8% drop, NZD 79m). However, South Korea bucked this trend with a striking 113% increase in imports to New Zealand, totaling an additional NZD 356m.

Full New Zealand trade balance release here.

