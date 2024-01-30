Tue, Jan 30, 2024 @ 10:31 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsSwiss KOF rises to 101.5, signaling imminent economic recovery

Swiss KOF rises to 101.5, signaling imminent economic recovery

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Swiss KOF Economic Barometer rose from 98.0 to 101.5 in January, above expectation of 98.2. That was the third consecutive month of increase, and the first instance since March of the previous year that the barometer has exceeded its medium-term average. This development is being interpreted as “increasing signs that the Swiss economy will soon recover”.

The improvement is particularly noticeable in the accommodation industry and other service sectors. The combined indicators for manufacturing, construction, and foreign demand are also “develop slightly positive”. Consumer demand, however, is “virtually unchanged”. The only sector that appears to be facing challenges is the financial and insurance activities, where the outlook has deteriorated.

Full Swiss KOF release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.