Tue, Jan 30, 2024 @ 10:31 GMT
Eurozone GDP stable in Q4, avoids contraction

Eurozone GDP stable in Q4, avoids contraction

Eurozone GDP was stable in Q4, better than expectation of -0.1% qoq contraction. Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, GDP increased by 0.1% yoy. EU GDP was also stable in Q4, and increased 0.2% yoy.

Among the Member States for which data are available, Portugal (+0.8%) recorded the highest increase compared to the previous quarter, followed by Spain (+0.6%), Belgium and Latvia (both +0.4%). Declines were recorded in Ireland (-0.7%), Germany and Lithuania (both -0.3%). The year on year growth rates were positive for six countries and negative for five.

Full Eurozone GDP release here.

