Wed, Jan 31, 2024 @ 15:23 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsCanada's GDP grows 0.2% mom in Nov, primarily driven by goods-production sectors

Canada’s GDP grows 0.2% mom in Nov, primarily driven by goods-production sectors

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Canada’s GDP grew 0.2% mom in November, above expectation of 0.1% mom. Growth was primarily driven by goods-producing industries, which marked the highest expansion rate since January 2023 at 0.6% mom.

Services-producing industries experienced a modest increase of 0.1% mom during the same period. This slight rise came despite the adverse impacts of strikes within Quebec’s public sector, which began in November.

Overall, 13 of 20 industrial sectors increased in November.

Additionally, preliminary data suggests continued upward trend, with an anticipated increase of 0.3% mom in real GDP for December.

Full Canada GDP release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.