In January, China’s Caixin PMI Services slightly decreased to 52.7 from 52.9, aligning with expectations. PMI Composite also and a minor reduction to 52.5 from 52.6.

Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group, pointed out that the economy faces “significant challenges” including tepid demand, increased employment pressures, and subdued market expectations, indicating that “This status quo has yet to experience a fundamental reversal.”

