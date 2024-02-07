Fed’s Mester warns against premature and rapid interest rate cuts

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester underscored the importance of a cautious approach towards adjusting interest rates during an event overnight. Highlighting the necessity of “risk management,” Mester articulated concerns over reducing rates “too soon or too quickly,” emphasizing the need for concrete evidence that inflation is on a definitive downturn towards Fed’s 2% target.

Mester’s remarks signal a careful balancing act for the Federal Reserve, which is contemplating when to initiate an easing cycle. “It would be a mistake to move rates down too soon or too quickly without sufficient evidence that inflation was on a sustainable and timely path back to 2%,” she stated.

Looking ahead, Mester expressed optimism that the Fed could start to consider easing “later this year,” provided that the economy continues to align with current expectations. This shift in policy, however, would likely occur at a gradual pace to ensure the Fed’s dual mandate goals of price stability and maximum employment are met without inadvertently reigniting inflationary pressures or unsettling inflation expectations.

“The FOMC’s job now is to ensure that the economy reaches an even better place by calibrating monetary policy to achieve our dual mandate goals,” Mester emphasized, “Risk management will take center stage.”