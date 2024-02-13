ECB’s Cipollone: No further economic slack necessary

In a speech overnight, ECB Executive Board member Piero Cipollone suggested that additional tightening of monetary policy may not be necessary to rein in inflation. His remarks hint at a potentially less restrictive approach going forward, should inflationary pressures continue to subside.

Cipollone emphasized that the current economic conditions, “with demand still weak and inflation expectations anchored”, arguing against the need for monetary policy to “generate further slack to keep inflation in check”. This perspective underlines a significant shift from aggressive tightening to a more measured stance, possibly preparing the ground for a more accommodative monetary policy in the near future.

Unwinding of supply shocks offers room for demand to pick up “without fuelling inflation”. Additionally, the downturn in energy prices could allow for “some wage catch-up, especially if profits normalize.”

However, Cipollone also stressed the importance of a balanced approach to policy-making, pointing out that the path to the ECB’s inflation target would depend on a complex interplay of economic factors. Consequently, he advocated for a “data-driven” approach to future monetary-policy decisions.

Full speech of ECB’s Cipollone here.