Australia NAB business conditions down to 6, price pressures easing

Australia NAB Business Confidence improved slightly form 0 to 1 in January. Despite this marginal improvement, Business Conditions dropped from 8 to 6, with notable decreases in trading conditions from 11 to 8, profitability conditions from 7 to 5, and employment conditions also falling from 7 to 5.

In terms of cost pressures, labour cost growth remained steady at 2.0% in quarterly equivalent terms, while purchase cost growth saw a slight increase to 1.8% from 1.7%. Product price growth experienced a pickup, moving to 1.2% in quarterly terms from 0.9%, reflecting a broader trend of easing price pressures. Specifically, retail price growth rose to 0.9% from 0.5%, and the growth rate for recreation & personal services prices increased to 1.2% from 0.9%.

NAB Chief Economist Alan Oster commented on the findings, stating, ” Capacity utilisation remains high, despite the slowing in growth over the second half of 2023, and price pressures are easing, with hopes they settle well below where they are now.”

Full Australia NAB monthly business survey release here.

