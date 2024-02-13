UK unemployment rate falls to 3.8%, wages growth slows but beat expectations

UK payrolled employment rose 48k or 0.2% mom in January. Over the 12-month period, payrolled employment grew 413k or 1.4% yoy. Median month pay rose 6.4% yoy, ticked up from December’s 6.3% yoy. Claimant count rose 14.1k, below expectation of 15.2k.

In the three months to December, employment rate rose 0.2% (quarterly change) to 75.0%. Unemployment rate fell -0.2% to 3.8%. Inactivity rate was unchanged at 21.9%. Average earnings including bonus rose 5.8% yoy, down from prior month’s 6.7% yoy, but above expectation of 5.7% yoy. Average earnings excluding bonus rose 6.2% yoy, down from prior 6.7% yoy, above expectation of 6.0% yoy.

Full UK labor market data release here.