ECB’s Lane signals rate cut as next monetary policy move

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane, in a discussion with Spanish RTVE, described the disinflation progress as “very good.” He added that “the next move is to cut interesting rate”.

Nevertheless, the timing of such rate adjustments would be data-dependent. Also, “the number of rate cuts we make will depend on how much progress we make towards our target,” he added.

In the background, there’s a growing consensus around the first rate cut in the current cycle, with expectations leaning towards April or June as likely windows for action.