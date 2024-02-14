UK CPI and core unchanged in Jan, at 4.0% and 5.1%

UK CPI fell -0.6% mom in January, below expectation of -0.3% mom. Annually, CPI was unchanged at 4.0% yoy, below expectation of 4.1% yoy.

Core CPI (excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco) was also unchanged at 5.1% yoy, below expectation of 5.2% yoy. CPI goods slowed from 1.9% yoy to 1.8% yoy. CPI services accelerated from 6.4% yoy to 6.5% yoy.

The largest upward contribution to the monthly change in both CPI annual rates came from housing and household services (principally higher gas and electricity charges), while the largest downward contribution came from furniture and household goods, and food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Full UK CPI release here.