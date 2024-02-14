Wed, Feb 14, 2024 @ 08:41 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUK CPI and core unchanged in Jan, at 4.0% and 5.1%

UK CPI and core unchanged in Jan, at 4.0% and 5.1%

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

UK CPI fell -0.6% mom in January, below expectation of -0.3% mom. Annually, CPI was unchanged at 4.0% yoy, below expectation of 4.1% yoy.

Core CPI (excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco) was also unchanged at 5.1% yoy, below expectation of 5.2% yoy. CPI goods slowed from 1.9% yoy to 1.8% yoy. CPI services accelerated from 6.4% yoy to 6.5% yoy.

The largest upward contribution to the monthly change in both CPI annual rates came from housing and household services (principally higher gas and electricity charges), while the largest downward contribution came from furniture and household goods, and food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Full UK CPI release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.