Wed, Feb 14, 2024 @ 11:54 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsEurozone industrial production rises 2.6% mom in Dec, vs exp -0.3% mom

Eurozone industrial production rises 2.6% mom in Dec, vs exp -0.3% mom

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone industrial production rose 2.6% mom in December, much better than expectation of -0.3% mom decline. Production grew by 20.5% for capital goods, by 0.5% for durable consumer goods, by 0.3% for energy and by 0.2% for non-durable consumer goods, while production fell by -1.2% for intermediate goods.

EU industrial production also rose 2.6% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases were registered in Ireland (+23.5%), the Netherlands (+6.6%) and Denmark (+5.6%). The largest decreases were observed in Slovenia (-7.4%), Croatia (-4.3%) and Finland (-2.7%).

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.