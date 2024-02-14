Eurozone industrial production rises 2.6% mom in Dec, vs exp -0.3% mom

Eurozone industrial production rose 2.6% mom in December, much better than expectation of -0.3% mom decline. Production grew by 20.5% for capital goods, by 0.5% for durable consumer goods, by 0.3% for energy and by 0.2% for non-durable consumer goods, while production fell by -1.2% for intermediate goods.

EU industrial production also rose 2.6% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases were registered in Ireland (+23.5%), the Netherlands (+6.6%) and Denmark (+5.6%). The largest decreases were observed in Slovenia (-7.4%), Croatia (-4.3%) and Finland (-2.7%).

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.