Thu, Feb 15, 2024 @ 09:05 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUK slides into technical recession with -0.3% qoq GDP contraction in Q4

UK slides into technical recession with -0.3% qoq GDP contraction in Q4

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

UK GDP contracted -0.3% qoq in Q4, worse than expectation of -0.1% qoq. This downturn was a collective result of declines across all primary sectors: services saw a -0.2% dip qoq, production tumbled by -1.0% qoq, and construction experienced a significant -1.3% qoq fall. Following -0.1% qoq contraction in Q3, these figures confirm UK’s entry into a technical recession.

December’s GDP data offered a slight respite with a marginal -0.1% mom decrease, better than expectation of -0.2% mom. That followed 0.2% mom growth in November, and -0.5% mom contraction in October. Services fell -0.2% mom. Production grew 0.6% mom. Construction fell -0.5% mom.

Reflecting on the entire year of 2023, UK’s GDP saw a meager 0.1% growth, a stark contrast to 4.3% expansion in 2022. This marks the weakest annual performance since the 2009 financial crisis, with the exception of the pandemic-stricken year of 2020.

Full UK monthly GDP release and quarterly GDP release.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.