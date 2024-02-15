UK slides into technical recession with -0.3% qoq GDP contraction in Q4

UK GDP contracted -0.3% qoq in Q4, worse than expectation of -0.1% qoq. This downturn was a collective result of declines across all primary sectors: services saw a -0.2% dip qoq, production tumbled by -1.0% qoq, and construction experienced a significant -1.3% qoq fall. Following -0.1% qoq contraction in Q3, these figures confirm UK’s entry into a technical recession.

December’s GDP data offered a slight respite with a marginal -0.1% mom decrease, better than expectation of -0.2% mom. That followed 0.2% mom growth in November, and -0.5% mom contraction in October. Services fell -0.2% mom. Production grew 0.6% mom. Construction fell -0.5% mom.

Reflecting on the entire year of 2023, UK’s GDP saw a meager 0.1% growth, a stark contrast to 4.3% expansion in 2022. This marks the weakest annual performance since the 2009 financial crisis, with the exception of the pandemic-stricken year of 2020.

