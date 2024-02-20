Tue, Feb 20, 2024 @ 15:52 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsBoE Bailey: Market's rate cut outlook not unreasonable, yet unendorsed

BoE Bailey: Market’s rate cut outlook not unreasonable, yet unendorsed

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

In a session with the Treasury Select Committee today, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey acknowledged that It’s “not unreasonable” for the market to think about reductions in interest rates this year

However, he was quick to qualify this by stating that MPC “do not endorse the market curve” forecasting such cuts, adding that “we are not making a prediction of when or by how much” BoE cuts interest rates.

Bailey pointed to “encouraging signs” in key economic indicators, but stressed the importance of “sustained progress” in tackling inflation.

Addressing recent data indicating the UK’s entry into a technical recession in the latter half of the previous year, Bailey downplayed its impact, describing the downturn as “very weak” and pointing to “distinct signs of an upturn.”

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.