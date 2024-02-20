Tue, Feb 20, 2024 @ 15:53 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsCanada's CPI slows to 2.9% yoy in Jan, ex-gasoline down to 3.2%

Canada’s CPI slows to 2.9% yoy in Jan, ex-gasoline down to 3.2%

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Canada’s CPI slowed from 3.4% yoy to 2.9% yoy in January, much lower than expectation of 3.3% yoy. The largest contributor to headline deceleration was lower year-over-year prices for gasoline (-4.0%). Excluding gasoline, CPI also fell from 3.5% yoy to 3.2% yoy. Food prices growth also fell from 4.7% yoy to 3.4% yoy. On a monthly basis, the CPI was unchanged, following a -0.3% mom decline in December.

Looking at the core measures, CPI median fell from 3.5% yoy to 3.3% yoy, below expectation of 3.6% yoy. CPI trimmed fell from 3.7% yoy to 3.4% yoy, below expectation of 3.6% yoy. CPI common fell from 3.9% yoy to 3.4% yoy, below expectation of 3.8% yoy.

Full Canada CPI release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Treat Trading Like a Business

Best Forex Scalping Method

Trading the Gartley harmonic pattern

Range Trading Explained

Your Trading and Consciousness

Five Things to Consider When Choosing a Forex Broker

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.